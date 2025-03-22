Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $60.46 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

