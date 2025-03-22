Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 2,208 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %
XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
