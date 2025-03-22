Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Dbs Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

