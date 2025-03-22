Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) to Hold

Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrise Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sunrise Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNRE

Sunrise Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

About Sunrise Communications

NASDAQ:SNRE opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Sunrise Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07.

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.