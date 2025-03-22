Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.950-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.9 billion-$27.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.