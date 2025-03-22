Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FCMGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

