OpenBlox Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108,841.77 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $108,841.77 and $26,403.48 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,191.38 or 0.99981125 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,403.63 or 0.99045634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.