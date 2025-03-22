Metars Genesis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,710.58 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $6,710.58 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $39.98 or 0.00047486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 326.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 38.99440584 USD and is up 148.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,107.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

