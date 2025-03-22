Omni Network (OMNI) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00003978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,243,732 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,453,508.58 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 3.35375148 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $11,867,541.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

