Garland Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 4.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

