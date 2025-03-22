Lido wstETH Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,385.32 or 0.02832982 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $8.94 billion and $3.47 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,080.41 or 0.99860024 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,402.60 or 0.99055003 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Lido wstETH
Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,746,253 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
