Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

