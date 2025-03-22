Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

