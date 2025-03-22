Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,116 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

