1,087 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

