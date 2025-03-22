Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $138.31 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

