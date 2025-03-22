Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,275 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

