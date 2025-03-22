Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 91.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 8,324.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 647,758 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,094,370 shares of company stock worth $294,900,910. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.82.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

