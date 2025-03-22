Vestor Capital LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,318,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.24 and its 200-day moving average is $531.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

