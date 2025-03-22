Vestor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 169,367 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after buying an additional 575,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,229,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after purchasing an additional 274,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,981,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,914,000 after purchasing an additional 889,953 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

