Vestor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,251 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

