Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BGX stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
