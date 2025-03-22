Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 62,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,546,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $116.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

