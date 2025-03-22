Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EHI opened at $6.76 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

