Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,385,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $224.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.87. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

