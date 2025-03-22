Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,965,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.