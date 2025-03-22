Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85,463 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BR opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $246.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

