Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 51,605 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,605 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after acquiring an additional 490,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,609,833,000 after buying an additional 1,393,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

