Best Outdoor Stocks To Consider – March 21st

CRH, Walmart, Lowe's Companies, Deckers Outdoor, Williams-Sonoma, Kroger, and RH are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,884,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,166. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.01. 11,705,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,891,325. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $689.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,278. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.85. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE:DECK traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.82. 1,153,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,298. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.83. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.51.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of RH traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.04 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

