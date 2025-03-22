Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – March 21st

Carnival Co. &, Booking, and Marriott International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in companies that operate hotels and other lodging establishments. Their value is influenced by economic cycles, travel trends, and shifts in consumer spending, with investors monitoring occupancy rates and industry performance to gauge potential profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,769,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,258,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $14.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,574.74. 152,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,375. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,792.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,689.82. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.19. 1,746,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,452. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

