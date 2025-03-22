Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion.

Salzgitter Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.69 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SZGPY

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.