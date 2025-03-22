Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 288,246 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,755,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 237,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $125.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.98.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

