Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. Amundi raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,535,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,851,000 after acquiring an additional 378,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after acquiring an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,872,000 after purchasing an additional 341,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.45 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.