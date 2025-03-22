MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $423,070.07 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

