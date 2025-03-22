Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.78% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $247,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,262,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,922,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

