dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $41,755.60 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00108541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00008073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155,856.95 or 1.86432996 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000005 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,475,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,567 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,475,567.59035331 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99714403 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.