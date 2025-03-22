Intellus Advisors LLC Invests $638,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,862,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,512,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

