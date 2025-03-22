Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises 1.0% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sykon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

