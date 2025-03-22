Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $263,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $33.25 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

