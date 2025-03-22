Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,020 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 121,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

