Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,001,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,641,000 after acquiring an additional 325,352 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.20 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

