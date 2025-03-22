Sfmg LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 284.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

