Sfmg LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

