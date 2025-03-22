Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

