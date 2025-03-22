Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.33 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $863.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

