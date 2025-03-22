Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 975,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 536,036 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.50.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

