United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.46. 2,090,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,612,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $503.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

