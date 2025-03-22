RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $11.98 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.