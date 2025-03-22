Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million.

Invivyd Stock Performance

IVVD opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invivyd

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 86,545 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $41,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,170,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,710.88. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 246,138 shares of company stock worth $120,902 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

