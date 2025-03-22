Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,017,000 after buying an additional 3,778,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,410 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Li Auto Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

